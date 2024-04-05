The business will focus on providing search solutions for the regional professional service sector, building on FatGreen’s history as a wealth management firm.

FatGreen was first founded four years ago by Newcastle-born Nick Green and his wife Anny Lian. Mr Green had previously worked in the executive search sector in Hong Kong, and was ranked as one of the top headhunters in Asia in Asian Money Magazine’s headhunters poll.

FatGreen’s new executive search arm will launch on Monday, 8 April.

Leeds-based FatGreen is next week set to launch its new executive search arm, FatGreen Executive.Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 26th March 2024.

Speaking on the pair’s decision to set up in Leeds, Mr Green said: “As a northerner having grown up in Newcastle, coming back to the region after so long overseas has been a really interesting and eye opening experience.

“I grew up in the 70s, and in the 70s I saw the tail end of industrialisation in the North. Coming back to the north now, in my early 50s, I see a completely different and changed economy

“Long gone is the heavy industry, but now you look at Leeds there's a vibrancy about it. You've got a huge amount of activity going on in the digital and tech world.

“What excites me about setting up an executive search firm is that I see a whole wave of activity going on in this part of the region, and ultimately its people who make businesses. You get the right people, the right team, they can achieve anything.”

Mr Green added that FatGreen had been a combination of his own professional background, and Ms Lian’s professional background as an investment banker with firms including JP Morgan.

FatGreen Executive will work with the professional services sector, including corporate finance, accountants and private equity investors.

Speaking on opportunities in the region, Mr Green added: “ I am immensely proud of our region. It feels like we are almost on the cusp of a new economic era, and whereas 200 years ago that would have been heavy industry, today its high quality, high touch businesses, such as the tech sector or professional services.