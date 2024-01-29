Feather and Tails: Part of Wakefield street sealed off after car smashes into front of parrot and reptile specialist pet shop
A large cordon was put up around Feather and Tails on Westgate after the crash in the early hours of Sunday.
The pet shop’s team have said all their animals are safe.
Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett fire stations were scrambled to the accident at 3.37am.
They freed the trapped person from the car, who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Building structure experts spent yesterday assessing the safety of the property.
Feather and Tails have posted: “All animals are safe and ok and we are still here for advice etc.
"Thank you everyone for your kind words and support, it really does mean so much to us.
"Animals are off site and at our homes. Luckily our animals are never housed or left on the ground floor so all animals are safe and OK.”
An online fundraiser has been set up which has already collected more than £1,000.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-feathers-and-tails