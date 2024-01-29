All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Feather and Tails: Part of Wakefield street sealed off after car smashes into front of parrot and reptile specialist pet shop

Fire crews had to rescue someone trapped in a car which smashed into a Wakefield pet shop.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Jan 2024, 09:34 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT

A large cordon was put up around Feather and Tails on Westgate after the crash in the early hours of Sunday.

The pet shop’s team have said all their animals are safe.

Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett fire stations were scrambled to the accident at 3.37am.

The car crashed into the pet shop on Westgate in WakefieldThe car crashed into the pet shop on Westgate in Wakefield
The car crashed into the pet shop on Westgate in Wakefield
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They freed the trapped person from the car, who was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Building structure experts spent yesterday assessing the safety of the property.

Feather and Tails have posted: “All animals are safe and ok and we are still here for advice etc.

"Thank you everyone for your kind words and support, it really does mean so much to us.

The pet shop has said all the animals are safeThe pet shop has said all the animals are safe
The pet shop has said all the animals are safe
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Animals are off site and at our homes. Luckily our animals are never housed or left on the ground floor so all animals are safe and OK.”

An online fundraiser has been set up which has already collected more than £1,000.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-feathers-and-tails

Related topics:FireWakefieldAnimals