Fifth generation Yorkshire mattress firm wins two awards for sustainability
National trade body, the British Furniture Manufacturers (BFM), has announced Leeds-based Harrison Spinks as the winner of the Sustainability category in the Future of Furniture Awards, held at the January Furniture Show. Group sustainability manager, Emma Linney-Taylor, was also named as Sustainability Champion by the BFM.
Nick Booth, managing director at Harrison Spinks said: “We’re delighted to have won these awards.
“Sustainability is an increasingly important subject, especially in the mattress and bed industry, where thousands of mattresses are sent to landfill every day. Making mattresses in the most sustainable way has been a priority for us for a number of years now.
“With Emma’s tremendous support, sustainability is firmly embedded across everything we do. Her passion, commitment and knowledge have helped deliver, and in many areas exceed, our sustainability goals.”
The company has recently worked on a number of environmentally-friendly innovations including natural fillings grown at its farms near Tadcaster and reducing chemical use by weaving mattress fabrics in-house. The firm has also introduced digitalisation to cut energy consumption and environmental restoration.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.