Fifth generation Yorkshire mattress firm wins two awards for sustainability

National trade body, the British Furniture Manufacturers (BFM), has announced Leeds-based Harrison Spinks as the winner of the Sustainability category in the Future of Furniture Awards, held at the January Furniture Show. Group sustainability manager, Emma Linney-Taylor, was also named as Sustainability Champion by the BFM.

Nick Booth, managing director at Harrison Spinks said: “We’re delighted to have won these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Sustainability is an increasingly important subject, especially in the mattress and bed industry, where thousands of mattresses are sent to landfill every day. Making mattresses in the most sustainable way has been a priority for us for a number of years now.

Left to right: Harrison Spinks’ Ian Owen, BFM Chairman Nick Garratt and Harrison Spinks’ Logan Palmer.

“With Emma’s tremendous support, sustainability is firmly embedded across everything we do. Her passion, commitment and knowledge have helped deliver, and in many areas exceed, our sustainability goals.”