Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of products for the aerospace, defence, telecoms and infrastructure markets, has announced a new contract win with QinetiQ, a global defence and security company.

The first phase of the contract, valued at £2.0m, is for the development of a radio-frequency ("RF") subsystem to be installed into a range radar system.

Richard Gibbs, chief executive officer, commented: "We are delighted to be selected as the preferred partner on this project to provide an RF subsystem for the upgrade of an established range radar system.”

