Filtronic secures contract win with QinetiQ for defence radar
The first phase of the contract, valued at £2.0m, is for the development of a radio-frequency ("RF") subsystem to be installed into a range radar system.
Richard Gibbs, chief executive officer, commented: "We are delighted to be selected as the preferred partner on this project to provide an RF subsystem for the upgrade of an established range radar system.”
Mr Gibbs added: “Winning this contract with a multinational, world-class defence technology company such as QinetiQ, is an important strategic development as we add a target client to our customer register and broaden the customer base. We look forward to working with our new customer to develop the product, deliver the solution and build further on the relationship".
