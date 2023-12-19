Filtronic wins £4.5m contract with new UK defence customer
The £4.5m contract win includes a product qualification phase starting in January 2024, with the delivery of final production units scheduled over the 12 month period starting from the fourth quarter of next year.
Richard Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have been working closely with the new customer over several years and this contract win represents a successful collaboration between the MoD, the customer, Filtronic and PRFI, a leading UK-based technical design consultancy providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits services.”
Mr Gibbs added: “It is yet another example of Filtronic's ability to support the UK defence industry with a sovereign supply chain for advanced semiconductor packaging solutions that are optimised for both thermal and radio frequency (RF) performance".