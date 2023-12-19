Leeds-based Filtronic, the designer and manufacturer of products for the aerospace, defence, telecoms infrastructure and space markets, has secured a contract to develop and manufacture advanced radio frequency electronic modules for a major UK defence customer.

The £4.5m contract win includes a product qualification phase starting in January 2024, with the delivery of final production units scheduled over the 12 month period starting from the fourth quarter of next year.

Richard Gibbs, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We have been working closely with the new customer over several years and this contract win represents a successful collaboration between the MoD, the customer, Filtronic and PRFI, a leading UK-based technical design consultancy providing monolithic microwave integrated circuits services.”

