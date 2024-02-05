Work to replace the Sheffield shopping centre’s glazing system and associated mechanical and electrical equipment – brought in as part of a drive towards greater energy efficiency – started last summer. Work has now begun on the most complex section of the project, the Crystal Peaks central atrium.

Crystal Peaks centre manager, Lee Greenwood, said: “This has been a significant project that was in the planning stages for a considerable time before launch to ensure that the works are completed safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The work has include replacing glass and the underlying sub-frame that supports the glass, replacing it with a new, improved and more thermally efficient glazing system.

The final stage of major improvement works at Crystal Peaks shopping centre is set to begin.

“The aim is to enhance safety, preventing water ingress and assist with more energy efficient internal climate control and ensure the centre is fit for purpose for future decades.”

Mr Greenwood said that work on the central atrium would, as with the rest of the project, would be carried out with the “minimum inconvenience” to both businesses and customers, with contractors scheduled to have finished all works and be off site by early summer.

The company noted that the glazing in both the east and west malls is also proceeding on schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Greenwood added that the works at Crystal Peaks are also designed to help improve the shopping centre’s green credentials.

He said: “This important new structural work has been developed to aid us in our journey towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions and these new glazed units will certainly have a major and noticeable impact on our heating efficiency as well, improving comfort levels for visitors throughout the year.