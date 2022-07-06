Financial adviser Navigation Wealth Management acquires BRC as it continues to grow East Yorkshire operation

The strategic acquisition will add nearly £40m Funds Under Management to the Navigation portfolio. BRC owner Martin Baltazar will also be joining Navigation’s financial advisory team.

Matt Hammond, chief executive at Navigation Wealth, which has offices in Beverley and Wakefield, said: “We are delighted to welcome BRC to the Navigation family at such an exciting time for the firm.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not only do we have a highly skilled adviser joining us in Martin, the acquisition will also help support the recruitment of additional advisors in the East Yorkshire area, which will prove a huge asset for both our clients and stakeholders.”

(L-R) Martin Baltazar with Navigation Wealth’s chief executive Matt Hammond.

Navigation Wealth, which provides holistic wealth management advice to personal and business clients across the UK, has seen rapid growth over the last three years with its team more than tripling in size.

Mr Baltazar said: “By moving to Navigation Wealth Management, I am securing the services of a full professional team to support me and my clients in one go, a team that cares about people and takes the time to really understand what is in the best interests of their clients, both in the short and long term.