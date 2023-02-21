A session will be held in Leeds on Tuesday, March 7.
Taking place at The Met Hotel in Leeds from 2pm-4pm, speakers will include Julian Wells, director of FinTech North and Whitecap Consulting, and Rytas Stankunas, senior trade officer with the UK Government’s DBT in New York, who supports fintech businesses from the UK landing in North America.
Mr Wells said:“There’s no doubt that as one of the largest markets in the world and with such a close relationship with the UK, North America offers huge opportunities for British fintechs.”
Speakers will discuss opportunities for UK fintechs operating in the areas of payments and financial transactions, banking, investments, insurance and cryptocurrency in the US market.