FinTech North is partnering with the UK’s Department for Business and Trade (DBT) to co-host a ‘Fintech opportunities in the US market’ session as part of the North America Roadshow which is touring 12 UK cities.

A session will be held in Leeds on Tuesday, March 7.

Taking place at The Met Hotel in Leeds from 2pm-4pm, speakers will include Julian Wells, director of FinTech North and Whitecap Consulting, and Rytas Stankunas, senior trade officer with the UK Government’s DBT in New York, who supports fintech businesses from the UK landing in North America.

Mr Wells said:“There’s no doubt that as one of the largest markets in the world and with such a close relationship with the UK, North America offers huge opportunities for British fintechs.”

Julian Wells, director of FinTech North and Whitecap Consulting.