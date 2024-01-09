Following the announcement at the end of 2023 of Huddersfield businessman Oliver North’s, acquisition of Venari Group’s firefighting division and subsequent rebrand to North Fire, the team have now unveiled the factory that was commissioned over the Christmas and New Year period.

The manufacturer will commence firefighting vehicle production immediately and provides welcome capacity and competition in the British emergency vehicle production space.

Commenting on the unveiling, Mr North, who is managing director of North Fire, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to shine a spotlight on our hard work over the past few months in completing the acquisition, rebranding and setting up our new long-term home, that we will occupy for at least the next 12 years.

“The team that came with me alongside the acquisition have been supporting me as part of our journey in the industry for the past 17 years. And every piece of learning from our many accomplishments in that time will be harnessed at this stunning new factory – unrivalled engineering, produced at speed.”

The 12,000 sq ft facility is located in the Calder Valley village of Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire. The firm said the opening of the new factory will drive employment and ongoing revenue generation to the local area, utilising the local supply chains in a strong existing business community.

North Fire’s factory foreman, Rory Wilde, has worked alongside founder and MD, Oliver North, since 2008. Mr Wilde added: “Since we started in the fire and rescue vehicle market in 2008, we’ve always strived to be the best, and we can say through every phase to-date, we’ve achieved precisely that, whilst constantly learning and enjoying every step of the journey.

