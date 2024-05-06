Firm behind Piccolino and Restaurant Bar and Grill plans to invest £2m into Yorkshire sites, says CEO
Individual Restaurants Group operates eight restaurants across Yorkshire, including the firm’s flagship Restaurant Bar and Grill, in Leeds centre.
Andrew Garton, CEO of Individual Restaurants Group, told The Yorkshire Post of the firm’s plans for the region, describing Yorkshire as a “really important part of our footprint”.
The group’s plans include a £1.2m upgrade of its Piccolino site in Sheffield.
Mr Garton described the refurb, which is set to take place in August, as “really exciting,” adding: “You’re effectively going to see a brand new restaurant.”
In the first week of June, the firm also plans to open a new rooftop terrace at its Ilkley branch of Piccolino, as well as a complete furniture upgrade.
Piccolino restaurants make up the largest part of Individual Restaurant Groups’ estate, accounting for 21 of its 33 sites across the country.
The company also runs the Riva Blue restaurant chain, one of which is located on Leeds Park Row.
Speaking on the brand, Mr Garton added: “We’ve got big plans for Riva Blue in terms of going forward and having a stronger footprint in the Yorkshire region. We will be making further expansions with that brand.”
Mr Garton added that Individual Restaurants Group would “always look out for new sites in Yorkshire in the right areas”.
His comments follow a series of investments made by the company into its Yorkshire properties since he joined in January of 2023.
Early last year, the group made changes to its Harrogate branch of Piccolino, adding a bar after surveying guests on what they would like to see in the restaurant.
The firm also reopened its Leeds branch of Restaurant Bar and Grill last September following a £2m makeover of its kitchen, terrace and interior.
Mr Garton said the company was “very proud” of the money it had spent at the site, adding that it had “invested significantly in dialling up the food credentials of the restaurant”.
Nationally, the business has invested almost £9m in its most recent trading year, putting money into both refurbs and new restaurant openings.
Though the business posted a loss of £6.1m for its 2023 trading period, Mr Garton siad the company had “made money” during the 2023/24 financial year.
He said: “I’m pleased to say we made money – which is great – and the business is growing.
"Our strategy when I arrived in terms of our plan in year one was always about being a better and bigger business.”
Looking forward, he said this plan includes both the opening of new restaurants and making improvements to the firm's current restaurant footprint. Mr Garton added that individual Restaurants Group had a number of “exciting openings” taking place outside Yorkshire in May and June.
He added that the losses in 2023 had been due to the lasting effects of the Covid 19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.
In its most recent Christmas period, Individual Restaurant Group grew its sales by 20 per cent on the year prior. Valentine's day also saw the firm grow its year-on-year sales by 30 per cent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.