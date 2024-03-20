Land close to the Odsal Stadium and another strategic site in Keighley are to be assessed by Eddisons to investigate the costs, funding and potential design of the two sites being developed as solar farms.

Eddisons earlier this year launched a new division to manage infrastructure and decarbonisation projects for both public and private sector clients.

Eddisons’ head of sustainability and decarbonisation, Nazar Soofi, said: “Large-scale green energy projects like these could be a really significant development for Bradford City Council in helping to reach its net zero goals.

Lef to right: Rohan Corriette, solar project manager at G&H Group; John Sharp, James Bushell, Bradford City Council energy team, at the proposed Odsal solar farm site.

“Over the coming months we will assess the viability of the project and the funding structure that would ensure it makes best use of public money.

“These are both brownfield sites with some contamination of the land. The development of solar farms, which would generate significant levels of renewable energy, would potentially be an innovative use for them and marks out Bradford City Council as being ahead of the curve on green issues.

"We will have a conclusive answer on completion of the feasibility studies.”

Mr Soofi joined the firm this year from Leeds City Council, where he led the £50m decarbonisation project that has become a benchmark for sustainable urban development.

The Odsal site was originally earmarked for a solar farm development as part of the proposed £50m regeneration scheme proposal to transform the Bradford Bulls home into the largest covered stadium in the country along with a new rugby league skills centre.

The plan was turned down by the Government for levelling up funding last year.

If the projects are given the go ahead and obtain planning consent, it is anticipated that work would begin next year and that the solar farms would be operational by 2026.

Javid Patel, who heads Eddisons public sector team, said: “Naz’s knowledge and expertise in delivering decarbonisation projects and helping steer clients’ sustainable and environmentally conscious practices is invaluable.

“Our new infrastructure team are fully equipped to advise on and manage projects across energy centres, highways and telecoms, through to nuclear power stations.