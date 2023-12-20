All Sections
Firm which provides accommodation at British Grand Prix and LeedsFestival seeks 350 people to join its crew

Festival and events accommodation provider Pink Moon has launched a major recruitment campaign ahead of its 2024 schedule.
Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:45 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:04 GMT

The Wetherby-based firm is taking on a 350-strong army of workers as it prepares to embark on a summer-long tour of events such as the British Grand Prix and the Isle of Wight, Leeds & Reading and Latitude festivals.

With the potential to earn more than £800 per week, the successful applicants will also have their food and accommodation provided as they join the team at major events across the country.

One of the current Pink Moon management team, Grace Baker-Brown, enjoyed being part of the crew so much that she ended up staying at the company.

Pink Moon is looking to recruit an army of ground crew ahead of this year’s festival season. Picture supplied by Pink MoonPink Moon is looking to recruit an army of ground crew ahead of this year’s festival season. Picture supplied by Pink Moon
The event manager first joined in 2021 after applying for a part-time job advertised at her university and has now worked three full summer seasons.

“I received an email from my lecturer at university explaining that Pink Moon were hiring for their 2021 summer season and I applied,” she said.

“Upon getting the job, I decided to take a study break from uni so that I could still gain as much relevant industry experience as possible.

“I knew I wanted to go straight into an events role after graduating, so when I was offered the full-time event manager role, it was a no-brainer.”

She added: “I love how busy we are in the summer and I also love being outdoors, so spending pretty much my whole summer outside is so good for me.”

With the largest collection of tent structures in the sector – about 5,500 – Pink Moon works with up to 45,000 customers a year.

Successful applicants will be provided with the necessary training and equipment to put up tents, prepare bedding , clean and maintain toilets or shower facilities and interact with guests.

