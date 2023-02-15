First luxury apartments based in former Yorkshire textile mill on sale - starting from £395,000

The first luxury apartments at a new riverside development based in an historic former textile mill building are on sale.

The development in Burley in Wharfedale has seen a Victorian building, known as Forster Mill, which forms part of the historic Greenholme Mills complex alongside the River Wharfe, converted into 16 one, two and three bedroom apartments.

The homes are being marketed by the new homes division of estate agent, Dacre, Son & Hartley. Prices for a two-bedroom home start at £395,000​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Greenholme Mills operated as a successful textile mill from 1790 until the 1960s, and its location next to the River Wharfe made it one of the largest water-powered mills in England when it was built. However, in recent decades it had fallen into a state of disrepair before JF Development Group unveiled its plans for the site.

The new apartments have gone on sale.

Patrick McCutcheon, Head of Residential at Dacre, Son & Hartley, said: “Burley in Wharfedale will always be a popular village with homebuyers due its rail links to Leeds, Bradford and Ilkley, good schools and excellent local amenities. Imposing period mill buildings in this area are very rare and it’s fantastic to see the renaissance of Forster Mill now completing.