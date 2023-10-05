First Response Group has strengthened its foothold in the events security management sector with the acquisition of a company which has provided security for UEFA Champions League finals and Coldplay concerts.

The acquisition of ISC, which was completed this week, is part of Leeds-based First Response Group (FRG)’s strategy of diversification, whilst underpinning its strategic expansion into stadia, arena and the leisure crowd-safety sector.

According to the group’s chief executive Simon Alderson, the acquisition of Wembley-based ISC is an important step for the business as it broadens its portfolio and geographic footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stadia security management firm ISC was founded in 2003 by Pat Carr and employs more than 800 security officers, all of whom will be brought under the First Response Group brand.

Simon Alderson, chief executive of First Response Group, left; Nabeela Bhutta, director of ISC; and Alex Philiotis, stadia and events director at First Response Group.

ISC brings with it a track record of more than 500 events, including two UEFA Champions League finals and provided all areas of security at Wembley Stadium for bands such as Take That and Coldplay.

The company also ensured high-level tunnel and back-stage security when Wembley hosted Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and former prime minister David Cameron attended by more than 60,000 spectators.

Mr Alderson said: “For the past 20 years, ISC has enjoyed a great reputation within the industry for developing its people and embodies the exacting standards we ourselves set as a group, so it was a perfect match for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we extend our national reach and our range of security offerings, it’s important for us to identify trusted companies like ISC who have the resources and agility we need to meet our customers’ most demanding requirements.”

He added: “As an accredited, nationwide stadium security company we have responsive and adaptable resources to provide for the most complex of events. Bringing in the skills, and experience of ISC will allow us to provide even greater flexibility and peace of mind for our customers.”

Nabeela Bhutta, director at ISC, said: “We have long admired FRG, and the way in which it operates as a business. As a National Security Inspectorate Guarding Gold certified company, raising standards within our industry has been of great importance to us.”

She added: “We knew that FRG holds to the same principles, and we are very much looking forward to being part of an expanding national group.”