Five Yorkshire business stories to start your day

Good morning from Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor. Here are five business stories to start your day.

The household goods maker Reckitt Benckiser, which is a major employer in Hull, today cut its full-year sales forecast.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has posted lower profits in the first half of the year as it was weighed down by "difficult" UK trading conditions.

York-based Gear4music, the largest UK based online retailer of musical instruments and music equipment, today revealed that its sales and profits increased over the last half year.

Ofgem is proposing reforms to drive up customer service standards at energy firms and reduce the risk of supplier failure.

Legal & General Affordable Homes is investing £750m into projects across the UK which aim to ease the housing crisis.

