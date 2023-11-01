Flutter Entertainment announces three-year partnership worth £500,000 with International Mixed Ability Sports
Flutter has announced a three-year partnership worth around £500,000 with International Mixed Ability Sports (IMAS). IMAS is a Bradford-based, not-for-profit organisation which encourages people with physical and learning disabilities to take part in community sports as equals alongside non-disabled participants.
IMAS was inspired by the work of Anthony Brooke, a young man with cerebral palsy and learning disabilities who was determined to play full- contact rugby.
Since its formation in 2014, IMAS has created opportunities for other people excluded from mainstream sports. The movement has grown to include more than 5,000 players across 100 mixed ability rugby clubs worldwide and also includes rowing, boxing, squash, basketball and other sports.
Flutter’s contribution will help IMAS’ meet its strategic targets, which involves establishing a presence in 30 countries and increasing the number of mixed ability clubs to 225. At the end of the three-year partnership, it is hoped that 275,000 people globally will be involved in mixed participant sports. Flutter will also support IMAS’ transition toward a social franchise model, whereby national affiliated entities operate under a new global parent organisation.
Kerry McNally, Group Head of Communities at Flutter Entertainment, said: “The IMAS model represents a radical approach to societal transformation through sport and much like our own workplace culture, aims to create a safe, welcoming, and non-judgmental environment for people to achieve their full potential. This strong alignment underpinned our decision to deepen our partnership with IMAS, and we look forward to our colleagues working with them to deliver real global impact.”
Martino Corazza, Co-founder and Director of IMAS, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Flutter, an organisation which shares our commitment to make a positive, long-lasting difference in the communities we serve. This partnership is based on people, the best asset both of our organisations have. We are at a crucial stage of our international growth with some incredible projects in South America, Canada and across Europe. The skills and experience of Flutter’s teams will be invaluable in enabling the sustainable growth of the mixed ability model.”
This partnership is the latest initiative linked to Flutter’s global sustainability strategy, the Positive Impact Plan. This plan includes a target to improve the lives of 10m people by 2030, specifically through the areas of sports, technology, and health and wellbeing.