Flutter Entertainment, the owner of Leeds-based Sky Betting & Gaming, hires new chief financial officer

Flutter Entertainment has announced that group CFO (chief financial officer), Jonathan Hill, will establish a new group function next year which the company said would maximise the benefits of Flutter’s global scale and support the strategic direction of the business.

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, who is currently the chief financial officer and group head of strategy at InterContinental Hotels Group, will join as CFO and executive director of the group in the first half of 2023.

In a statement, Flutter said: “Jonathan will continue in his role until Paul starts, working together to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities. Jonathan will then leave the board and take up the newly created executive committee role of group chief operating officer.

"Given Jonathan’s expertise, knowledge of the business and role in shaping Flutter’s strategy, he is uniquely placed to set up the new group COO function for success.

“Paul brings 25 years’ experience in finance and international businesses, and has been CFO, group head of strategy and member of the board and executive committee at IHG since 2014. Prior to joining IHG in 2004, Paul was an associate director, corporate finance at HSBC.”

Commenting on the appointment, Flutter’s CEO Peter Jackson said: “I am delighted that Paul will join us next year as group CFO. I am confident that his highly relevant skills and experience will help us to take advantage of the significant opportunities before us and will be invaluable as we continue to execute our strategy.”

Sky Betting & Gaming, which employs around 1,500 people, is part of Flutter’s UK and Ireland division.

