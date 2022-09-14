The Royal Standard flag, which is draped over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, was manufactured by Knaresborough-based company, Flying Colours Flagmakers.

The firm are a family-run business who manufacture high quality sewn and printed flags, bunting and banners with over 200 years of sewing experience between their 11 expert seamstresses.

They are one of only six Flag Institute registered British flagmakers who have been manufacturing flags in Britain for over 25 years.

The business are extremely privileged and proud to have been granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty in 2007 and they have manufactured flags for the Royal Household since 2000.

Andy Ormrod, owner of Knaresborough-based Flying Colours Flagmakers, said: “It’s an incredibly strange feeling because nearly all of the flags that we manufacture are for joyous occasions and events, but there is a real sense of subdued pride and we feel very honoured.

"It was fantastic last night to see the Queen taken from Northolt to Buckingham Palace in a specially designed hearse with the lights in it.

“The Queen wanted people to see her and that made it fantastic and showed off the coffin drape superbly.

"It’s a strange feeling but there is tons of pride that it has been manufactured here in Knaresborough and our company and colleagues are really proud.”