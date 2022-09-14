Flying Colours Flagmakers: Yorkshire flag makers 'honoured' to have supplied coffin drape for Her Majesty
A Yorkshire-based flag makers says it is ‘honoured’ to have made the standard draping for the Queen's coffin.
The Royal Standard flag, which is draped over Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, was manufactured by Knaresborough-based company, Flying Colours Flagmakers.
The firm are a family-run business who manufacture high quality sewn and printed flags, bunting and banners with over 200 years of sewing experience between their 11 expert seamstresses.
They are one of only six Flag Institute registered British flagmakers who have been manufacturing flags in Britain for over 25 years.
The business are extremely privileged and proud to have been granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty in 2007 and they have manufactured flags for the Royal Household since 2000.
Andy Ormrod, owner of Knaresborough-based Flying Colours Flagmakers, said: “It’s an incredibly strange feeling because nearly all of the flags that we manufacture are for joyous occasions and events, but there is a real sense of subdued pride and we feel very honoured.
"It was fantastic last night to see the Queen taken from Northolt to Buckingham Palace in a specially designed hearse with the lights in it.
“The Queen wanted people to see her and that made it fantastic and showed off the coffin drape superbly.
"It’s a strange feeling but there is tons of pride that it has been manufactured here in Knaresborough and our company and colleagues are really proud.”
The team also played a big part in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, sewing Union Jack flags and special purple and silver Jubilee bunting for councils, businesses and individuals across the country - and even abroad.