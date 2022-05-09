Food packaging manufacturer in Keighley invests in new system to reduce carbon footprint

PFF is an independent food packaging manufacturer, supplying packaging products to supermarkets and food manufacturers across the country. It also has a site at Washington and recently acquired Sirap UK in Sedgefield, a producer and supplier of thermoformed rigid plastic food packaging.

The new transport management system – delivered by 3T Logistics and Technology Group – is web-based software which enables PFF to plan its logistics more efficiently.

It enables the consolidation of loads to similar locations, reducing vehicle journeys and therefore carbon emissions.

Lee Wilkinson, group supply chain manager at PFF, and Dan Mahan, transport planner.

The system has been installed at PFF’s Keighley site and is operational at its Washington plant too. It will also be installed at its new Sedgefield site.

Lee Wilkinson, group supply chain manager at PFF, said: “We work with a pool of hauliers and the software enables us to select the best carriers for locations where we can do multiple drop deliveries.

“By making sure we have filled the vehicles, we are reducing costs and the environmental impact as the amount of carbon per pallet delivered is reduced.

“The new system also tracks delivery lorries to ensure they arrive on time and manages proof of delivery. This means we are improving service to customers who are increasingly seeking suppliers with reduced carbon usage.”