For sale: Former Jacob Kramer College building in Leeds with guide price of £750,000 to £800,000
The former Jacob Kramer College has been vacant since November.
It was recently used by Leeds City Council as its children’s services offices. The site features in the online property auction to be held by auctioneer Pugh on 31 January.
The former school, now called Adams Court, is located on a site of almost an acre and is set across a 20,000 sq ft main building and two further outbuildings. Former students of Jacob Kramer College include the artist Damien Hirst.
Will Thompson, from auctioneer Pugh, said: “This really is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a freehold site and a historic Leeds property.
“Adams Court is a brownfield site that is unallocated in the local plan so it may well be suitable for change of use or redevelopment, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents. Interested parties should note, however, that the property is Grade II-listed.”
He added: “Excellent road links, via the A58, A643 and M621, also add to the appeal of the property and there are some big brands, such as Dunelm and Enterprise, trading nearby in a local area that is predominantly retail and light industrial.”
Pugh’s auction, which includes Adams Court in Holbeck, Leeds, has new lots added daily and will be held on 31 January at www.pugh-auctions.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.