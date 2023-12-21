A Grade II-listed Victorian former school building is being put up for auction by Leeds City Council in the New Year with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000.

The former Jacob Kramer College has been vacant since November.

It was recently used by Leeds City Council as its children’s services offices. The site features in the online property auction to be held by auctioneer Pugh on 31 January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former school, now called Adams Court, is located on a site of almost an acre and is set across a 20,000 sq ft main building and two further outbuildings. Former students of Jacob Kramer College include the artist Damien Hirst.

A Grade II-listed Victorian former school building, most recently used by Leeds City Council as its children’s services offices, is being put up for auction by the council in the new year with a guide price of £750,000 to £800,000. (Photo supplied on behalf of Pugh)

Will Thompson, from auctioneer Pugh, said: “This really is a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a freehold site and a historic Leeds property.

“Adams Court is a brownfield site that is unallocated in the local plan so it may well be suitable for change of use or redevelopment, subject to gaining the necessary planning consents. Interested parties should note, however, that the property is Grade II-listed.”

He added: “Excellent road links, via the A58, A643 and M621, also add to the appeal of the property and there are some big brands, such as Dunelm and Enterprise, trading nearby in a local area that is predominantly retail and light industrial.”