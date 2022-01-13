Former Channel 4 executive Nathalie Schwarz joins ZOO Digital board

The appointment brings additional media and digital technology expertise to the board, while strengthening ZOO’s governance, which the company said reflected the growth in scale and global reach of the business and its ambitions for the future.

The statement said: "She has particular expertise in the media and digital technology sector with a career spanning broadcasting (television and radio), mobile and digital interactive platforms and information/data services.

"This includes as Group Commercial and Development Director at Channel 4 Television Corporation, overseeing the negotiation of its commercial partnership with UKTV. She also served as Group Strategy and Development Director at Capital Radio plc as the FTSE 250 company completed an £800 million merger to create the largest commercial radio analogue and digital group.

ZOO Digital has appointed former Channel 4 and Capital Radio executive Nathalie Schwarz as a Non-executive Director.

"A qualified corporate finance lawyer, Nathalie began her career at global law firm Clifford Chance and has since served as Chair of Boards, Remuneration Committees and Nominations Committees. Her non-executive experience includes roles at Wilmington plc, Matomy Media plc, BigHand, Optionis and Amiad Water Systems plc. She currently represents technology suppliers as Vice Chair of The International Trade Association for the Broadcast and Media Industry (IABM)."

Gillian Wilmot, Chairman of ZOO Digital, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nathalie to the board after a comprehensive appointment process. She has a strategic understanding of the media and digital technology sectors, which will contribute valuable insight to support ZOO’s international growth trajectory. This additional non-executive appointment further strengthens ZOO’s governance and board-level expertise to reflect the growth in scale and global reach of our business and our ambitions for the future. Nathalie will also Chair our Remuneration committee.”