Former gasworks site in York to be transformed into 392 home build-to-rent community

The developer and operator Moda Living has submitted a successful reserved matters planning application for the development, following the granting of outline approval for the whole site in 2020. The plans include 392 new homes in a mix of studio, one- two- and three-bed homes, along with a gym and fitness centre, a cinema room and a 24-hour concierge.

Moda Living Managing Director Tony Brooks said: “As a Yorkshire-based family business, we are very excited to have been given the go ahead to bring this new generation of rental living to York.

“Our ethos is to put the needs of residents at the heart of everything we do, and so we offer deposit-free living, encourage wellness in both physical and mental health and run a regular programme of events for residents, designed around their interests and demands, to build a community they love being a part of.

"The private rental sector continues to prove its resilience, and the demand for new homes combined with quality of product means we are confident that Heworth Green will prove a valuable addition to the city of York and its communities.”

Works are expected to start early next year, adding to the £1.5bn of Moda Living projects on site across the UK. The 10-acre former Heworth gasworks site will be remediated early in the New Year and, as well as the new Moda Living community, also includes a masterplan with 215 other homes by North Star and Heworth Green developments, a new neighbourhood park and extensive landscaping throughout the development.

Award winning Leeds-based architect, Fuse Studios, has designed the four- to six-storey buildings on this part of the site. The neighbourhood is part of Moda Living’s build-to-rent portfolio with investment partner Apache Capital Partners.

CEO of Apache Capital John Dunkerley said: “This is an important next step in the growth of our prime multi-family portfolio, with a model focused on premium quality and service, and high amenity provision in core regional economies. Our operational schemes have illustrated the resilience of the class A multi-family model in a sector already attracting heightened interest from income-seeking investors, and Apache Capital and Moda have set the standard within it.”

