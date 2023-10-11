Former Halifax care home with planning for 13 apartments to go under the hammer
The historic, stone-built building in Greetland, near Halifax, is being sold with full planning consent for conversion to 13 apartments.
The application details plans for eight two-bedroom flats, two of which are duplex, and five one-bedroom flats, with parking spaces behind the building.
Located on Green Lane, the 19,000 sq ft property is on a 1.25 acre plot of land.
Will Thompson, associate director at auctioneer Pugh said: “This handsome building is an exciting redevelopment opportunity in a really nice area of West Yorkshire and we’ve seen a lot of interest from potential buyers.
"Once redeveloped, the property will provide much-needed new homes for the local area and it is really well located with schools, shops and other facilities nearby and Halifax less than four miles away.”
He added: “We think the property dates back to 1907 when it was originally built as two semi-detached houses. It has been most recently been used as office space by Calderdale Council on the lower ground floor, with the upper ground and first floor used as a residential care home.
"There’s also a potential for further development as this is a large site, although that would be subject to the necessary planning consent being obtained by any potential buyer.”
The Pugh auction, which includes the Greetland former care home will be held on October 18.