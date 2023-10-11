A four-storey former care home will go under the hammer next week.

The historic, stone-built building in Greetland, near Halifax, is being sold with full planning consent for conversion to 13 apartments.

The application details plans for eight two-bedroom flats, two of which are duplex, and five one-bedroom flats, with parking spaces behind the building.

Located on Green Lane, the 19,000 sq ft property is on a 1.25 acre plot of land.

Will Thompson, associate director at auctioneer Pugh said: “This handsome building is an exciting redevelopment opportunity in a really nice area of West Yorkshire and we’ve seen a lot of interest from potential buyers.

"Once redeveloped, the property will provide much-needed new homes for the local area and it is really well located with schools, shops and other facilities nearby and Halifax less than four miles away.”

He added: “We think the property dates back to 1907 when it was originally built as two semi-detached houses. It has been most recently been used as office space by Calderdale Council on the lower ground floor, with the upper ground and first floor used as a residential care home.

"There’s also a potential for further development as this is a large site, although that would be subject to the necessary planning consent being obtained by any potential buyer.”