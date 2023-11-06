Former Lloyds bank in Pontefract town centre to be turned into pub with 14 jobs created

A former Lloyds bank branch in Pontefract town centre is to be turned into a pub.

Planning permission has been granted to converted the building on Ropergate into licensed premises.

The bank closed its doors in April this year after Lloyds Banking Group announced its decision to axe 40 branches nationally.

A report says the new premises will be operated by Ropergate Brewery.

Opening hours will be noon to 11pm, Sunday to Thursday, and noon to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Four people objected to Wakefield Council over the plans with concerns about the business adding to anti-social behaviour and drink-related crime.

It was also claimed the proposed opening hours were too long and could create a noise nuisance for people living nearby.

The application received five comments of support and was also backed by Pontefract Civic Society.

Those in favour of the scheme welcomed new investment in the town and an empty building being brought back into use.

Four full time and ten part time jobs are expected to be created by the venture.

A design and heritage statement submitted to the council on behalf of the applicant said the business will “make Pontefract a vibrant place for visitors and residents alike.”

It says: “Unfortunately due to changes in shopping and banking many of the larger premises of banks and Post Offices are closing and left vacant as they are no longer fit for purpose.

“The applicant will aim to fully refurbish the premises internally whilst retaining the existing shop front.

“The applicant plans to provide real ales and home cooked foods.

“It is planned to use beers and ales made by the applicant and by other local suppliers.

“Produce for the meals will also be locally sourced.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, a council officer’s report says: “The application proposals would encourage investor confidence, provide employment opportunities and help to support existing services and infrastructure.

“It is considered that the proposal would not have a demonstrably adverse impact upon highways safety, flood risk, heritage or local drainage infrastructure.

“It is recommended that a condition restricting opening hours to midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and bank holidays is imposed in the interests of residential amenity and crime prevention.”

In January Lloyds Banking Group announced it would axe 18 Halifax branches and 22 Lloyds branches – including Pontefract – throughout England and Wales, over a three month period beginning in April.

It blamed declining customer numbers for the decision.