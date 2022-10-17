Former Minster school in York to enjoy new lease of life as destination restaurant

Following restoration works by the Chapter of York, the former Minster School site has been handed over to GEM construction who will convert the Grade II listed building into a refectory-style restaurant. The works will include the creation of a new public park, Minster Gardens.

The joint project between GEM Construction, The Star Group of Restaurants and interior designer Rachel McLane will involve converting the former school into a destination restaurant.

Due to be completed in 2023, the York Minster Refectory will be managed by Bex Toppin and Will Pearce, who both have years of experience working in Michelin star restaurants across the country.

Alex McCallion, Director of Works and Precinct at York Minster, said: “We’re really excited that works are underway to enhance the Minster’s visitor offer by sensitively repurposing the former Minster school and creating a new park in the centre of York for everyone to enjoy."