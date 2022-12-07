Former New Look store in York to be transformed into serviced apartment scheme

A building in the heart of York which dates from the 19th century will soon enjoy a new lease of life as a serviced apartment scheme.

Acting on behalf of Grantside and North Star Developments, the leisure and hospitality adviser Christie & Co has completed the sale of the former New Look store in Parliament Street, York to specialist serviced apartments owners and operators, Mansley Serviced Apartments.

The development will feature 19 self-catering apartments providing 23 bedrooms, including four feature duplex apartments, while ancillary areas and new external spaces will be created for guests. Building work is due to start in the first quarter of 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansley Serviced Apartments operates properties in Mayfair, Kensington, Cheltenham, Edinburgh and Inverness.

Acting on behalf of Grantside and North Star Developments, Christie & Co has completed the sale of the former New Look store in Parliament Street, York to specialist serviced apartments owners and operators, Mansley Serviced Apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Davis, Managing Director of Grantside commented, “When we bought this building, our aim was to give new life to it, both in the short and long-term.

"Christie & Co were able to bring an established serviced apartment specialist with both UK and international expertise to the table and we look forward to working with Mansley Serviced Apartments to deliver another high calibre development in our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Richard Rowley, CEO of the Mansley Group added, “York is such a beautiful city with excellent transport links in an outstanding part of the UK and has always been a target for us.

"At Mansley we always aim to find properties which are in the best locations within a city and as such this acquisition makes a perfect addition to our existing portfolio which we are confident our guests will enjoy and appreciate.”

Advertisement Hide Ad