Former Pizza Express in Leeds to be turned into co-working space

The 4,000 sq ft unit forms part of Park House in Leeds. Following Pizza Express’s departure, the building owner decided to expand Spacemade’s co-working space at Park House. It already operates a 16,000 sq ft workspace in the building.

La Bottega Milanese will be opening a coffee shop, which will also be open to the public, within the building.

Jonathan Rosenblatt, co-founder at Spacemade, said: “Non-essential retail and hospitality have suffered particularly hard during covid-19. Rather than letting disused sites become blank spaces in our cities and towns, many landlords are looking at change of use and bringing these spaces back to life with co-working. This is a trend that will come through increasingly in the next 12 months.”