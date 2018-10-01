Former police officer aims to change companies’ approach to people with dyslexia and autism

A FORMER North Yorkshire police officer is helping business leaders to increase their understanding of people with autism.

Caroline Turner has developed Creased Puddle, a business which aims to dispel the myths around employing people with hidden disabilities such as autism and dyslexia.

Ms Turner, who worked as a police sergeant for 18 years, said: “Businesses try to make ‘different thinkers’ work within very rigid systems.

“This isn’t always the best way of getting the most out of them, but solutions are usually very simple.”

“Many employers aren’t aware that 20 to 30 per cent of their workforce come from this talent pool. It’s important to understand how they work at their best”.

She added: “It’s not just about being a responsible employer, it’s good for business.

“In the past six years autism diagnosis has gone up by 87 per cent. These people are companies’ future customers, apprentices and managers.

“Our approach is about not being scared of a diagnosis, but seeing it as a starting point for understanding how the business can make the most of their innate talents.”

For more information visit www.creasedpuddle.co.uk.