Former police station could be flattened for housing if plans given green light

A former police station could be flattened to make way for houses if a new planning application is approved.
By Chris Young
Published 1st Aug 2023, 07:57 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 07:57 BST

The police box on Harrogate Road has been empty for years, and is a tiny building that consisted of a small office for police, staff room and toilet.

Since the building was shut by police it has attracted vandalism and littering.

A planning application recently submitted to Bradford Council by John Middleton would see the dilapidated building demolished, with a three bedroom house complete with a games room, lounge, reception and dining room built in its place.

Police Box Harrogate RoadPolice Box Harrogate Road
Police Box Harrogate Road

The application says: “Given that the development site is a neglected building without option to convert to another use the natural course of action is to demolish existing building and build a new bungalow similar to existing building adjacent.”

It claims the site is also used for fly tipping.

A decision on the application is expected in September.