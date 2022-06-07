Former police station in Northallerton is transformed into 30-bedroom inn

The Inn Collection Group has transformed the former Northallerton Police Station into a 30-bedroom pub. The Northallerton Inn has opened following a multi-million pound redevelopment.

The pub on Northallerton’s High Street was opened by John Proud, retired inspector of Northallerton Police Station, who was in charge there between 1995 and 2003.

Mr Proud said: “The transformation is amazing. The décor is very tasteful and I guarantee the bedrooms – in particular, the cell bedrooms - will be far more comfortable than the accommodation we had to offer. One thing that does remain the same is the view from my old office window.

“It's remarkable conversion. It has certainly brought back many memories, but now it is time to look forward. The conversion is remarkable. I am delighted to see that The Inn Collection Group has breathed new life into the building.”

The ground floor of the Grade II listed building has been transformed into spaces for people to eat and drink inside, while a self-contained snug called The Custody Suite provides seating for 20 people.

The opening of The Northallerton Inn follows an 18-month redevelopment project by The Inn Collection Group, who purchased the site in 2020. The Georgian building had been a police station for 30 years and was previously a Local Authority office and public library.

It had been empty since North Yorkshire Police services were moved to new force headquarters at Alverton Court in 2017.

Managing director of The Inn Collection Group Sean Donkin said: “This has been a particularly exciting project for us. We are delighted with the transformation of this very special building. It has such a fascinating past we wanted to pull out all the stops to give justice to this. Giving it a brand new purpose and watching it come to life with customers of all ages after so long is brilliant to see.

“Northallerton is a great country town with bags of character and The Northallerton Inn is at the heart of it. We are very happy to be trading and being part of the community here, with a new venue that local people and visitors can enjoy, providing year-round food, drink and accommodation services.”

General manager of The Northallerton Inn Jules Gibson said: “I am so proud to see our doors finally open. Seeing people’s reactions when they walked in has been amazing. The inn is everything we planned it to be – a lovely, laid-back place where people can pop in for a drink or good food in a home-from-home environment. We’re also dog friendly – so it’s brought a smile to my face seeing lots of happy, wagging tails as well.

“We have an outstanding team of staff who are as excited as I am to be open for business and being part of the fabric in Northallerton.”