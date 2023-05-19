All Sections
Former popular Yorkshire pub approved to be turned into 64-bed elderly care home

A former pub is set to become an elderly care home after plans were approved by Doncaster Council.

By Shannon Mower
Published 19th May 2023, 11:51 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:51 BST

The site of former pub The Benbow off Armthorpe Road in Intake has gained approval to become a 64-bed care home.

It marks the end of a lengthy process to find a suitable use for the site.

An applicant first gained permission to build an Indian restaurant on the site on three different ocassions in 2010, 2014 and 2016 however building work failed to begin each time.

In 2019, an application was denied to turn the site into a complex of a petrol station, shops and takeaways.

The derelict area has since become a flytipping hotspot.

Now a three-storey care home will make use of the space, with designs in line with Doncaster Council’s Local Plan.

The application received three public comments, one in support, one neutral and one against without any reasons listed.

For this reason the proposal did not go to a planning meeting.

