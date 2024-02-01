The former Ripon Spa Hotel, has been renamed Ripon Inn following a 40-week construction programme of internal and external works, on behalf of its owners, The Inn Collection Group.

Silverstone Building Consultancy was project manager for the renovation which added 18 additional bedrooms and upgraded its ballroom, terrace bar and Turf Tavern Bar Bistro.

The 58-bed inn, which is set in six acres of gardens, has had a new kitchen and a specialist broiler grill installed.

The former Ripon Spa Hotel, has been renamed Ripon Inn following a 40-week construction programme. Photograph: Stuart Boulton/The Inn Company

The property, which closed in summer 2020 and was acquired by its new owners in 2021, is now reopen to the public.

The hotel is close to Ripon’s famous racecourse and nearby attractions - Lightwater Valley, Fountains Abbey and Newby Hall.

Richard Farrey, lead director at Silverstone Building Consultancy, said: “Cohesive teamwork was absolutely vital to delivering this renovation on time and on budget. This is the fifth refurbishment we have managed for The Inn Collection Group.

"We were involved from the very start - from preparing pre-tender estimates, managing the necessary planning permissions, to appointing the professional team, to overseeing the works through to completion.”

Louise Stewart, property director at The Inn Collection Group, added: "We're really happy with how this renovation has turned out. The hotel has been sympathetically restored in the proven style of The Inn Collection Group and will be a great asset to the UK’s third smallest, but perfectly-formed city.”