Former Royal Navy Regional Commander for North takes senior role at shipbuilder APCL

A former Royal Navy Regional Commander for Northern England has joined shipbuilding specialist APCL as its new Group Corporate Affairs Director.

Phil Waterhouse, who grew up in in Sherburn-in-Elmet and Pontefract and attended the Trinity House marine school in Hull, held a series of senior posts in the Royal Navy during an illustrious career.

He played a key role in reviving HMS Sheffield after its predecessor was sunk in the Falklands.

It was announced in 2018 that one of a new set of Type 26 frigates will take the name.

Yorkshireman Phil Waterhouse has been hired by APCL

He told The Yorkshire Post in 2019: “Sheffield had always said they didn’t wish to have another ship unless it was called HMS Sheffield. There was always going to be a legacy, but to name one ‘Sheffield’ is particularly important. There’s a heck of a lot of people from the city region that were in the Navy for that period. Now we’re giving them acknowledgement and recognition.”

In his new role, he will be responsible for all political and stakeholder engagement, working with government and private enterprise to develop APCL’s profile in the marketplace.

He said: “I am so very pleased to be joining APCL at such an exciting time for the shipbuilding and ship repair industry, for our new Group collectively and for the different elements of the Group individually.

“With many years in the maritime and naval world, I hope that my experience and knowledge will contribute much across the APCL, to our many outputs, to our excellent people and to our many regional, national and international customers and stakeholders.”

David McGinley, CEO of APCL Group, said: “Phil Waterhouse’s choice to join us at such a significant period of our growth is, I believe, testimony to the formidable reputation we have within both the maritime industry and the UK Military.