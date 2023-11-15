Former Sky boss Jeremy Darroch to become Reckitt chairman in May
Reckitt, which employs hundreds of people in Hull, has announced current chair Chris Sinclair will be retiring from the role next year, with Sir Jeremy taking on the post from May.
Sir Jeremy had joined the Reckitt board as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director in November 2022.
He said: "I would like to take the opportunity to thank Chris for his service to Reckitt over the last nearly nine years both as Chairman and as a Non-Executive Director.
"His commitment has been absolute and his counsel to the executive and the Board has been invaluable. I am delighted that I will succeed Chris as Chair. Reckitt is a world-class company with an exceptional portfolio of market-leading, high-margin brands. As a Board we are aligned that Reckitt is extremely well positioned to deliver sustainable and sector-leading total returns for shareholders."
Mr Sinclair said: "Reckitt is a strong, well-invested business that is fully focused on enhancing returns to shareholders. It also has a unique culture that has made my time with the Reckitt team extremely fulfilling and I am delighted to be handing over to Sir Jeremy Darroch who has agreed to be the next Chair of Reckitt. Jeremy is an outstanding leader and the ideal appointment for Reckitt.
"He has considerable expertise in the consumer retail environment from his executive career at Sky, DSG International and at Proctor and Gamble, a passion for responsible and sustainable business and a track record of shareholder value creation."