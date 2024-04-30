The former Trinity Methodist Church in York, which was built in 1903, was put on the market by the York Methodist Circuit.

The 10,466 sq ft building is situated in the Monkgate area. Throughout its history, the church has served as not only a place of worship but also as a central hub for community gatherings and cultural events.

The building originally accommodated 400 people on the ground floor and 375 in the gallery.

Rev David Bidnell, Superintendent Minister of York Methodist Circuit, said: “We give thanks for all that has happened at Trinity Methodist Church, the relationships, partnerships and the connections with the community.

"However, the premises have become a strain on resources, needing repair beyond the small but faithful congregation’s means and do not offer the spaces required for contemporary church outreach.

York Methodist Circuit seeks to offer a continuing Methodist presence in our city, to be a justice seeking church with a commitment to those who feel excluded and marginalised.”