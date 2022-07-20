The owner of a day nursery in Rawcliffe, York, which will shortly cease trading, has put the freehold property housing the business up for sale.

Christine Henderson, who plans to retire in August, has appointed Abacus Day Nursery Sales to market 47 Rawcliffe Drive, which trades as Bright Beginnings, with a guide price of £599,950.

Chelsea Melnyk, client manager at Abacus Day Nursery Sales, said, “York is one of the most desirable cities in the country and this property would lend itself to a wide range of commercial uses – it could, for example, be converted into offices or healthcare treatment rooms relatively simply. All areas of the property are fully equipped, alarmed and finished to a high standard with comfort and safety in mind.

“Over the past year or two we have seen growing demand from nursery chains expanding throughout Yorkshire, and this could make a fantastic addition to one of their portfolios.