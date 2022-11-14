MX Park, the 30,000 sq ft industrial and trade counter park at Monks Cross in York, is almost full.

The park features 11 units, ranging from 1,925 sq ft to 3,550 sq ft in size. Following a raft of recent deals, only one 2,825 sq ft unit is still available. The development by Guildford-based Tonsley Investments has created 40 jobs.

Significant new occupiers include Howdens, who have taken a double unit, comprising 5,600 sq ft, joining Screwfix, who have also taken two units.

The other new companies who have moved onto the park include Yuzu Street Food; Copy Cars dealership; Vinyl Press UK Ltd; York Minster; and UK Windows and Doors.

James Dodwell of Tonsley Investments explained: “We are very proud that our MX Park has proved so popular, attracting high-profile occupiers like Screwfix and Howdens, as well as a wide range of thriving local companies and York Minster.

“This flurry of lettings is a glowing testament of the pulling power of our park. We believe MX Park will be the first in a pipeline of industrial developments for us, and it represents an exciting and successful addition to our existing portfolio”.

A spokesperson for Howdens commented: “We have been looking for the right property in York to complement our existing depots at James Street and Clifton Moor and are very pleased to be opening at MX Park as part of our ongoing expansion programme.”

Richard Flanagan of York property consultancy Flanagan James and Jonathan O’Connor of Leeds-based Ryden, who are advising Tonsley Investments, added: “The outstanding success of MX Park at Monks Cross comes as no surprise. There is a shortage in York of well-

located, high-quality, industrial/warehouse units like those being provided at Tonsley’s new business park.

“The arrival of so many new companies to MX Park completely justifies Tonsley’s bold decision to develop the park speculatively.

