The North Yorkshire-based developer Marrtree Investments has completed work on its £5.5m Marrtree Business Park at Sowerby Gateway, which is close to the A1 (M) and A19.

The first phase of the project opened in February last year despite challenges caused by the pandemic. Tenants which signed up for the first phase include Screwfix, Toolstation, Motor Parts Direct, and Duftons Plumbing and Heating Supplies.

The second, £2.5m, 30,000 sq ft phase of the development has been completed by Harrogate construction group HACS, with 10,000 sq ft of the new development already pre-let to the wholesaler PJH Bathrooms. Marrtree expects further tenants to sign up for the remaining eight units this autumn.

“Following the success of the first phase of the development, we’re thrilled the entire scheme is now complete,” said Marrtree Investments director, William Marshall. “The fact that we’ve already pre-let a third of this final phase is proof of the continued high demand for the kind of modern, high-quality employment space with which Marrtree has become synonymous over the years.

"We have had a huge amount of interest in the remaining units and we’re confident further tenants will come forward over the next few months to fill them.”

Fellow director George Marshall added: “The development has already proved a major economic boost to the region’s economy with the creation of around 50 jobs so far, and the recent completion of the entire scheme means the prospect of further job opportunities for local people, which is great news for the area.”

Marrtree Investments has a portfolio of more than 20 business parks in strategic employment sites across the north of England. The developer acquired the 2.4 acre site of the former B&M store at Clifton Moor in York last year and work to redevelop the site, with the potential to create up to 100 jobs when it is completed, is set to get underway early in 2023.

From left: Marrtree Investments directors George and William Marshall, Eddie Ashworth, commercial director, construction group HACS