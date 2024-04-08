Mina Said-Allsopp and Alpchan Ural, from Leeds, will appear on Aldi’s Next Big Thing tomorrow at 8pm.

Ms Said-Allsopp is founder of Wildcraft Bakery, a gluten-free bakery based in Leeds, while Mr Ural manages operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide, viewers will see the duo present their gluten free and vegan Hedgerow Whoopie Pie to the judges.

Alpchan Ural, left, and Mina Said-Allsopp, from Wildcraft Bakery in Leeds, who will appear on Channel 4’s ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’ on Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.

The little cakes are flavoured with wild spices, with rosewater buttercream and wild spiced rose petal jam inside.

Hosted by Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, the six-part series sees suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit. The three then taste test the improved products, before Ms Ashfield decides the winner, which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.

Ms Ashfield said “We eat with our eyes, especially in bakery. If it doesn’t look fresh and appealing it won’t sell. Aldi customers love to try something a little bit different, whether that be dessert flavoured doughnuts or French style treats. We’re looking for innovation, and products that our shoppers are going to love."

Ms Said-Allsopp initially started baking for herself, as she was disappointed with the poor quality bread and cakes which were available to her as a coeliac and foodie. In 2012, Ms Said-Allsopp founded Wildcraft Bakery, an award-winning, gluten-free artisan bakery, cafe and online shop, with baked goods designed for everyone to enjoy.

Originally a supper club which Ms Said-Allsopp ran from her home, whilst studying for her PhD, Wildcraft Bakery is now a successful business combining her love of food and foraging. As a mother, having lived with undiagnosed autism and ADHD, she is proud to run a neuro-affirmative business, where everyone employed is neurodivergent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad