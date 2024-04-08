Founder of Wildcraft Bakery in Leeds competes for spot on Aldi's shelves in Channel 4 series
Mina Said-Allsopp and Alpchan Ural, from Leeds, will appear on Aldi’s Next Big Thing tomorrow at 8pm.
Ms Said-Allsopp is founder of Wildcraft Bakery, a gluten-free bakery based in Leeds, while Mr Ural manages operations.
After being picked from hundreds of applicants competing for a contract to stock Aldi stores nationwide, viewers will see the duo present their gluten free and vegan Hedgerow Whoopie Pie to the judges.
The little cakes are flavoured with wild spices, with rosewater buttercream and wild spiced rose petal jam inside.
Hosted by Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, the six-part series sees suppliers compete in a range of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as exciting new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.
Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, who deliberates on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.
The finalists are then given four weeks to address any feedback, with a follow-up home visit. The three then taste test the improved products, before Ms Ashfield decides the winner, which will appear as a Specialbuy in over 1,000 stores.
Ms Ashfield said “We eat with our eyes, especially in bakery. If it doesn’t look fresh and appealing it won’t sell. Aldi customers love to try something a little bit different, whether that be dessert flavoured doughnuts or French style treats. We’re looking for innovation, and products that our shoppers are going to love."
Ms Said-Allsopp initially started baking for herself, as she was disappointed with the poor quality bread and cakes which were available to her as a coeliac and foodie. In 2012, Ms Said-Allsopp founded Wildcraft Bakery, an award-winning, gluten-free artisan bakery, cafe and online shop, with baked goods designed for everyone to enjoy.
Originally a supper club which Ms Said-Allsopp ran from her home, whilst studying for her PhD, Wildcraft Bakery is now a successful business combining her love of food and foraging. As a mother, having lived with undiagnosed autism and ADHD, she is proud to run a neuro-affirmative business, where everyone employed is neurodivergent.
She said: “When you remove eggs and dairy from the equation, all you have left to hold your baked goods together is hope and prayers. Everyone who works at Wildcraft is neurodivergent. Every one of us has a unique brain that works in a unique way.”