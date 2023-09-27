Founder of Yorkshire company helping to tackle climate change wins award

Prof Rayner was awarded the R&D for Society Award in recognition of his pioneering work in carbon capture technology and sustainable chemistry at the SCI Yorkshire and Humber Group Annual Awards. The award is presented to an individual or a team for R&D which provides a potentially major benefit to society.

Prof Rayner, who is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry and professor of organic chemistry at the University of Leeds, said: “When I began my academic career as a synthetic organic chemist, I really didn’t expect to be working in an area so directly relevant to climate change, let alone contribute to developing a groundbreaking technology that really has the potential to make such a significant impact on CO2 emissions.”