Four apprenticeship awards for region announced as new East Yorkshire event added to annual celebrations

The Yorkshire Post’s parent company National World is organising its annual Apprenticeship Awards and for the first time this year, there will be an East Yorkshire event in addition to the pre-existing North, West and South Yorkshire ceremonies that are also returning in 2024.

All of the events will celebrate the work of apprentices in different sectors, as well as their mentors, companies and training providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inaugural East Yorkshire event will be held at the MKM Stadium in Hull on September 19. Entries for the 14 different categories are open until July 17. Visit www.eyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk for more information.

The West Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 at the Tile Yard, Wakefield. Picture Gerard Binks

Hudsons Contracts has signed up as headline sponsor for the event.

David Jackson, Founder and Chairman of Hudson Contract, said: “We are proud to sponsor the inaugural East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards.

“We feel it is important to recognise the commitment made by everyone involved in delivering apprenticeships and this event is a great opportunity to champion and celebrate the achievements of apprentices, employers and training providers in our local region.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North Yorkshire event will take place on June 13 and has Occupational Awards as the headline sponsor.

Jan Richardson-Wilde, CEO of Occupational Awards, said “We are thrilled to headline sponsor the North Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards for the second year since its inaugural year in 2023.

"Last year was a resounding success with incredible nominations and inspiring winners. We look forward to celebrating with the organisations and individuals that have earned the opportunity to be finalists in 2024.”

Visit www.nyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk for more information on the North Yorkshire event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The West Yorkshire event will take place at the Cedar Court Hotel in Bradford on May 9. For more information, visit www.wyapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.

The South Yorkshire event will take place on May 23 at Magna in Rotherham and has Sheffield Forgemasters as its headline sponsor.

Nicola Childs, Head of People Development at Sheffield Forgemasters, said: “We are incredibly proud to sponsor the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2024.

"We know first hand the positive impact apprenticeships have on the success of a business and wanted to take this opportunity to support others also investing in apprenticeships to develop talent across our region. This event is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of apprentices, employers and training providers across South Yorkshire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visit www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk for more information.

In advance of each of the awards, a free 40-minute online course on how to craft compelling entries is taking place on March 1. Anyone interested in registering to attend can sign up via the awards websites.