Four Leeds restaurants named winners of Deliveroo's Restaurant Awards 2024 including Slap & Pickle, GET BAKED and Zaap Thai
The winners of Deliveroo’s 2024 Restaurant Awards are in, and Leeds venues Slap & Pickle, GET BAKED, Zaap Thai and Mythos were among the many winners.
The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland - from local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between.
This year there was a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including Independent Restaurant of the Year, which was won by Dublin-based Greek restaurant, Yeeros.
There were also several ‘above and beyond categories’, including Beating Heart of the Community, Rider Love, Most Sustainable Restaurant and Customer Innovation.
Slap & Pickle took home the top regional gong as Independent Restaurant of the Year North of England & Midlands 2024 after customers cast their votes online.
Slap and Pickle is famed for its 40-day dry-aged Swaledale beef smash burgers and succulent plant-powered patties.
A further five restaurants were recognised in the region’s best cuisine awards, with winners including GET BAKED (Best Dessert) and Zaap Thai (Best Thai).
The full list of winners of the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024 in Leeds includes:
- Independent Restaurant of the Year North of England & Midlands 2024: Slap & Pickle
- Best Dessert in North of England & Midlands: GET BAKED
- Best Thai North of England & Midlands: Zaap Thai
- Best Turkish & Kebab North of England & Midlands: Mythos
James Tabor, owner of Slap & Pickle, said: "What an incredible start to the year! We're absolutely thrilled to have won Independent Restaurant of the Year in the North of England and Midlands.
"We've been proudly serving our burgers to communities across the North since 2018, and we are grateful for our loyal customers and partners - like Deliveroo - who have helped us on our journey.
“This win and recognition means the world, and as we continue to expand and seek new adventures across the UK, you never know where we'll be popping up next.”
