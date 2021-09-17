Four North Yorkshire seaside hotels that were at risk of permanent closure recruiting again after bumper summer

The Royal Hotel, Whitby

With the pandemic having put the hotels at risk of permanent closure last year, a bumper summer since their reopening has seen the four hotels – the Royal Hotel at Whitby, the Hotel St George, Harrogate, and the New Southlands and Norbreck Hotels in Scarborough, which all form part of the Coast & Country Hotel Collection – bounce firmly back, as they continue to go from strength to strength.

Reflecting on a hectic few months, the hotel management teams were pleased to see the numbers of guests they had served in that time after the quiet closure period.

This revealed that, by the end of August, the hotels had served 41,054 breakfasts to 53,199 guests between them.

Norbreck Hotel, Scarborough.

Andrew Lee, General Manager of the Royal Whitby, said: “Looking back on what we’ve achieved in the last few months is always a rewarding feeling, but when you put some numbers on it, it just makes it all the more eye-opening.

"In hospitality, you’re often very much focused on looking after the in-house guests, so you can easily forget just how many people you’ve looked after over a period of weeks and months.

"To think that, between us, we’ve had more than 53,000 guests in already since reopening really underlines how much the hotels and our destinations have to offer and how hard the hotel teams have worked, whilst also offering great positivity for the future.

“It’s not just for the hotels either. Another layer of reward comes from knowing that we’ve supported that many people visiting North Yorkshire.

"Given we’re an area usually popular with tourists, the positive impact for other businesses in the area is huge.

"We look forward to both working with, and serving the local community with our hospitality offering – it’s great to think that everyone else around us is also hopefully bouncing back alongside us.

“Just to say as well, given the superb demand we’ve been seeing, we are always looking for more people to join our amazing teams.

"So, if anyone is looking for work – do please get in touch.”

The four hotels are part of the newly formed Coast & Country Hotel Collection, which consists of 37 properties, spread across well-established leisure destinations throughout England, Scotland and Wales. Formerly part of the Shearings brand, the hotels were at risk of permanent closure but have bounced back under new ownership.

Paul FitzGerald, Portfolio Managing Director of the Coast & Country Collection, commented: “Following an enormously challenging re-opening period, we’re delighted to have had such a busy summer season.”