Four Seasons Health Care plans to recruit more than 300 staff in Yorkshire
Four Seasons Health Care plans to hire more than 300 staff in Yorkshire.The company is recruiting staff for its care homes based in Harrogate, Goole, Hessle, Sheffield, Leeds, Halifax, Huddersfield and Kinsley as it increases the scale of its operations across the region.
The announcement comes as new data from Skills for Care found vacancies in the care sector rose to 11.1 per cent by August 22, representing a 50,000 fall in filled posts, the first time a reduction has been recorded since records began in 2012. The same data revealed that Yorkshire and the Humber had a vacancy rate of 9.4 per cent.
"There is no prior experience necessary for many of the roles on offer and innovative training programmes are in place to empower employees to take control of their own career path.”
Four Seasons Health Care Group is one of the UK’s largest independent health care providers.