Four Yorkshire bosses named in LDC's Most Ambitious Business Leaders of 2023

Four Yorkshire winners have been announced in LDC’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2023.

Simon Chappell of Assured Data Protection, Gregg Scott of Realise, Glenn Scaife of Claritas Solutions and both Phil Brooke and Phil Lawson of InVentry have all been named amongst the most ambitious business leaders in the UK.

Stuart Mitchell of Live & Breathe and Paul Starr of SEP2 were also named as Ones to Watch in the 2023 list.

John Garner, Managing Partner at LDC, said: “This year’s LDC Top 50 entries surpassed all our expectations and once again showcased the outstanding talent and ambition that exists among entrepreneurs from across Britain.

Gregg Scott, chief executive officer of Sheffield-based Realise.

“In business, ambition is the driving force that propels innovation, growth and success, and the winners, as well as all of those recognised in The LDC Top 50 and Ones to Watch, should be proud of their achievements.”

Created by investment partner LDC, part of Lloyds Banking Group, and supported by The Times, this year’s programme marked the sixth year running the event has been held.

Gregg Scott, chief executive officer of Sheffield-based Realise, said:“I am thrilled and honoured to be named in this prestigious list. I have met many of the other business leaders recognised by LDC and they are of a very high calibre and many have been an inspiration to my own career.

“But this accolade and the success of Realise is not just about me – it’s down to the incredible people we have who work every day to provide first-in-class training across the whole country.

“We have no intention of resting on our laurels and have plans for further growth and expansion in the years to come, delivering huge benefits for people looking to train and progress their careers.”

Realise was formed as an independent business in October 2020 and now provides apprenticeship and training provision to more than 10,000 learners a year across the UK.