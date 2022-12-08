These four Yorkshire establishments have been named in the 2022 edition of Britain’s 100 Best Places to Stay guide, complied by The Times and The Sunday Times.

The Vices in York.

The Angel at Hetton, The Alice Hawthorn, Grantley Hall and The Vices were the only Yorkshire hotels to secure a place in the top 100 list.

All are located in North Yorkshire.

The top place, as voted for by The Times judges, went to The Retreat at Elcot Park in Berkshire, which opened in May of this year.

One of the bedrooms at The Vices in York.

The Vices – York

The Vices, one of York's newest hotels, first opened in February 2023.

Nestled in a modest residential area in Fulford of York, one of the guides describes The Vices as ‘the location is unlikely, the concept extravagant, yet it’s hard to resist. On a nondescript suburban York street, a Victorian red-brick former police station has been transformed into a “private-house” hotel of flowing, art gallery-like spaces and fabulous designer furniture.”

The Vices was created by Daniel Curro – a professional sommelier and hospitality expert - and Moreno Carbone – who was responsible for the entire interior design concept.

Grantley Hall.

It is the only York hotel to receive the accolade this year.

Co-founder, Moreno Carbone, said: “This was a huge achievement for us, and to make the list in our first year of opening, is something we’re exceptionally proud of.

"A private house hotel in York with only three suites, was a very new concept for the area. Our entire vision has centred around exploration and unique experiences, which felt bold. But to make the list has shown us that our vision has been noticed and appreciated, and we can’t wait to push these ideas even further.”

B&B doubles from £400, six-course tasting menu £80 (restaurant open Weds-Sat)

The Angel at Hetton.

The Angel at Hetton, Hetton

Nestled in the Dales, The Angel at Hetton is owned by chef Michael Wignall and his wife Johanna.

It is hugely popular, attracting people from across the country.

The Times judges said: “North Yorkshire is one of England’s gastronomic hotspots right now, and the Angel is its most divine experience.

The Alice Hawthorn at Nun Monkton.

"Owners Michael and Johanna Wignall have created a minimalist, moss-lined altar to haute cuisine in the shell of this 15th-century inn, celebrating their local larder with a dash of Asian delicacy. Remember to cash in a babysitting coupon with the grandparents; cooking this good is wasted on kids.”Half-board doubles from £450, eight courses for £135.

The Alice Hawthorn, Nun Monkton

The Alice Hawthorn B&B, located in Nun Monkton, near York, is one of the oldest hotels on The Times’ list.

Reviewers from The Times said: “Before you know it, you’ll be ensconced in the airy, grade II listed inn, munching your way through superior pub grub. Then it’s a choice between cosy rooms upstairs or Scandi-cool garden suites, all glass fronts, fur throws and Douglas fir exteriors.”B&B doubles from £150, mains from £19.

Grantley Hall, Ripon

A Yorkshire establishment specialising in luxury – a room at Grantley Hall does not come cheap.

Priced from £600 a night, has four indulgent restaurants, luxurious bars and stunning rooms.

The Times guide described the grounds as “Pride and Prejudice-worthy” and the Hall itself as “heart-stopping perfection”.

It has 47 rooms in total.

