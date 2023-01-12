Fox Valley Retail Park sees Christmas shopping numbers beat pre-pandemic numbers

Fox Valley Retail Park on the outskirts of Sheffield exceeded pre-pandemic footfall levels during the recent Christmas shopping season, centre bosses have said.

The site in Stocksbridge lost key retailers such as Edinburgh Woollen Mill and M&Co during Covid but is now back at 100 per cent occupancy following the opening of new stores including Go Outdoors and Mountain Warehouse.

Estates Director for Dransfield Properties, James Shepherd, said: “A combination of Covid and company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) created a spike in store closures, however we’ve been pleased with the centre’s performance and its ability to attract well-known national brands as well as sustaining the high-quality independent businesses we have here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Manager at Fox Valley, Claire Biltcliffe, said there is still an appetite for shopping in physical stores over the internet but added the centre has more to offer.

The Fox Valley retail park in Stocksbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fox Valley has always been more than a place to carry out shopping for people.

"We hold weekly markets here, regular family events and have a strong eating out offer making it a popular choice for families, couples, friends and all other parts of the community to come together, enjoy the outdoors and connect with people.

Advertisement Hide Ad