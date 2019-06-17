Friends and colleagues pay tribute to Vanessa Fox

The law firm Keebles will be hosting a memorial celebration this Friday to remember Vanessa Fox, the firm’s former head of family law, who recently passed away following a long illness.

A committed and highly-skilled family lawyer, she had led the firm’s family law department since 1991.

A spokesman said: “Vanessa’s valuable contribution to, and passion for, family law over more than three decades extended to the wider legal community where her many achievements included increasing membership and collaboration as chair of South Yorkshire Resolution during 2013-2017. Vanessa was held in high esteem by her colleagues and peers who are invited to attend the informal celebration which commences at 3pm at Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield.”

Michele Wightman, who heads Keebles’ private client department, said: “As well as her exceptional ability it was Vanessa’s kindness and empathy for her clients that set her apart. Her passing leaves a big hole in the South Yorkshire legal community.”

For more information on the Vanessa Fox Memorial Service please contact molly.rae@keebles.com or call 0114 290 6355.