Frozen food company McCain provides economic boost for Scarborough with plans to upgrade head office

Frozen food company McCain has underlined its long term commitment to Scarborough by announcing plans to redesign and upgrade its Eastfield head office.

The proposed 34,000 sq ft workspace will support a new hybrid model of working from both home and the office.

Designed by Chameleon, a business interiors design specialist based in Hull, the upgrade includes energy efficient lighting and recycled furniture.

A spokesman said: "At this stage there will be no new jobs created with the redesign but we remain committed to investing in Scarborough and ensuring we retain and attract new talent to Yorkshire.”

A spokesman said: "Since McCain opened the site in 1969 it has grown to become one of the area’s largest private employers with more than 600 employees, and is heavily involved in partnerships with many suppliers and community organisations helping to boost local economy and employment.

"This latest office upgrade comes shortly after a significant investment into the production facility on site in order to meet increased customer demand.

Howard Snape, GB President, McCain Foods said: “Scarborough has been our home for over 50 years. We’re dedicated to investing in the community and our business to ensure the best for our employees, both through our recent factory upgrade and this new redesign to our head office. The design will ensure we’re ready to accommodate new ways of working going forward whilst also being able to deliver broader sustainability benefits. We look forward to welcoming our employees back to the office so they can experience the redesign in person.”

Robert Goodwill, MP for Scarborough and Whitby said: “McCain is an iconic Scarborough business and has contributed a huge amount to the local area over the years, whether that’s through job creation or community initiatives, so it’s great to see this new investment into the Eastfield site.”

Michael Greene, the CEO of Scarborough Council, added: “Our borough offers so much of a great work life balance and as we adapt into a new normal with hybrid working models it’s great to see that McCain are strengthening their commitment to the Scarborough area and its employees through the new redesign. We look forward to seeing the new design when it reopens at the end of the year.”

The redesign remains subject to planning permission. If approved phase one of the redesign will start at the end of May with the full redesign to be completed by the end of the year.