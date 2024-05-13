FRP Advisory Group annoucnes acquisition of Hilton-Baird Group
The acquisition has been made for a consideration of £7m, as well as an amount for the net assets acquired on completion, which the firm estimates to be around £1.4m, and a three-year performance based earn-out linked to profit.
The Hilton-Baird Group is based in Southampton and operates nationally. The business provides commercial finance and credit insurance brokerage, outsourced risk and receivables audit, as well as credit management and commercial debt collection services.
The Company will continue to operate under the Hilton-Baird brand and sit within FRP's Debt Advisory pillar. Four of the firm's directors, Alex Hilton-Baird, Evette Orams, Graham Bird, and Ian Tramaseur will join FRP as Partners, with the rest of the Hilton-Baird team – comprising 36 colleagues – also joining FRP.
Geoff Rowley, CEO of FRP Advisory, which has offices in Leeds, said: “I have worked with Alex and the team for over 15 years and know they share our values. Their reputation in the market is for hard work, honesty and integrity in providing the highest level of service to clients.
“With a track record of over 25 years, they have built an impressive client base which is testament to the quality of their team and dynamic business model. We are delighted to welcome new FRP Partners Alex, Evette, Graham and Ian together with all other Hilton-Baird colleagues to FRP.”
The move marks FRP’s ninth acquisition since its admission to the Alternative Investment Market in 2020.
Mr Hilton-Baird, who also founded Hilton-Baird, said: "We are delighted to join FRP Advisory and are excited to embark on a shared journey, alongside like minded professionals, who share our passion and drive in delivering the best possible outcomes for clients, colleagues and shareholders.
“Building on the strength of our fantastic team, joining FRP will enable us to continue to attract and grow the talent necessary to deliver our market leading brokerage, ABL audit and commercial debt collection services on a national basis, while continuing to grow our direct services to SME, corporate and advisory clients."
